North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea for the first time shares rare pictures of its secretive uranium enrichment facilities.
According to CNN, North Korea shared a glimpse of its leader, Kim Jong Un, visiting the uranium enrichment facility in the secret nuclear program of the country.
As per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report on Friday, September 13, Kim visited the warehouse filled with long rows of cylindrical machinery that is used in producing nuclear weapons.
During the visit, Kim expressed ‘great satisfaction repeatedly over the wonderful technical force of the nuclear power field’ of North Korea.
KCNA reported that the purpose of releasing these images is to lay out a ‘long-term plan for increasing the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials.’
Meanwhile, the experts believe that the images revealed the increasing confidence and pride of North Korea over its nuclear capabilities.
Ankit Panda, Stanton Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, noted, “Kim is exceptionally confident these days, and he’s particularly interested in making sure that his calls for a massive increase in nuclear capabilities are not misinterpreted.”
He explained, “These disclosures lend credibility to North Korea’s plans and demonstrate that they’ve come a long way in their enrichment capabilities.”
Furthermore, Kim, in the 76th anniversary of the North Korean celebration speech, pledged to ‘exponentially’ increase the nuclear weapons of the country.