World

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

Kim Jong Un of North Korea visits the uranium enrichment site of the country's nuclear program

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Kim Jong Un of North Korea visits the uranium enrichment site of the countrys nuclear program
Kim Jong Un of North Korea visits the uranium enrichment site of the country's nuclear program

North Korea for the first time shares rare pictures of its secretive uranium enrichment facilities.

According to CNN, North Korea shared a glimpse of its leader, Kim Jong Un, visiting the uranium enrichment facility in the secret nuclear program of the country.

As per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report on Friday, September 13, Kim visited the warehouse filled with long rows of cylindrical machinery that is used in producing nuclear weapons.

During the visit, Kim expressed ‘great satisfaction repeatedly over the wonderful technical force of the nuclear power field’ of North Korea.

KCNA reported that the purpose of releasing these images is to lay out a ‘long-term plan for increasing the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials.’

Meanwhile, the experts believe that the images revealed the increasing confidence and pride of North Korea over its nuclear capabilities.

Ankit Panda, Stanton Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, noted, “Kim is exceptionally confident these days, and he’s particularly interested in making sure that his calls for a massive increase in nuclear capabilities are not misinterpreted.”

He explained, “These disclosures lend credibility to North Korea’s plans and demonstrate that they’ve come a long way in their enrichment capabilities.”

Furthermore, Kim, in the 76th anniversary of the North Korean celebration speech, pledged to ‘exponentially’ increase the nuclear weapons of the country.

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

World News

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Trump says no to second presidential debate with Harris
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
UK MPs to face tough penalties for paid media appearances
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
US President Joe Biden spotted in Trump campaign hat during 9/11 ceremony
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
UK, US unite to support Ukraine with $1.5b aid as Russia war escalates
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Lael Wilcox makes world record as fastest woman to cycle around globe
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Peru’s ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake