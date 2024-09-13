13-year-old boy builds impressive Lego robot that easily solves any Rubik's cube

A 13-year-old student has used his amazing skills to build a Lego robot that can solve a Rubik's cube.
As per BBC, a boy named Ruarcc from St Malachy's College in north Belfast, began working on his robot prototypes when he was 12, following the school's launch of its creative digital technology hub (CDTH) last year.
Initially doubtful, his teacher Clare McGrath was impressed when the robot proved to work.
Ruarcc described the process as frustrating but ultimately rewarding, saying, "Now that it's working, it's really rewarding, and it feels great."
He is now looking forward to a future career in IT, potentially as a software engineer.
The robot, which uses 5,000 lines of Python code and colour sensors, can solve any Rubik's cube configuration.
Moreover, the creation of the CDTH led to a new Key Stage Three curriculum that includes programming Lego robots with block-based coding.
The hub was proposed by principal Paul McBride, who wanted to renovate an old lecture theater.
With support from the Belfast Charitable Society and the James Kane Foundation, the hub now benefits students and staff from schools across north Belfast.
By its third year, it aims to support 6,000 students and over 100 staff members.