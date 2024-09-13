World

China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years

The top legislative body approved a plan to increase the retirement age for the first time since the 1950s

  • September 13, 2024
In a major turn of events, China is set to gradually raise its retirement age starting January 1, 2025.

As per Reuters, the top legislative body on Friday, September 13, approved a plan to increase the retirement age for the first time since the 1950s.

This comes as the country deals with an aging population and a shrinking pension fund, while the average life expectancy has increased to 78.2 years.

By 2040, about a third of China’s population is expected to be over 60.

As per the approved plan, women in blue-collar jobs will see their retirement age go from 50 to 55, while those in white-collar jobs will increase from 55 to 58. Men’s retirement age will rise from 60 to 63.

This change will be implemented gradually over the next 15 years.

Moreover, workers will not be allowed to retire before the new age but can choose to extend their retirement by up to three years.

Beginning in 2030, employees will have to contribute more to the social security system to receive pensions, with a requirement of 20 years of contributions by 2039.

The new policy was based on a thorough evaluation of life expectancy, health, population structure, education, and workforce supply.

Additionally, the announcement has received mixed reactions online, with some people worried that retirement ages might increase even further in the future, while others anticipated the change, noting that retirement ages in Europe are already higher.

Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Tropical Storm Gordon emerges in the eastern Atlantic: What you need to know
Ukraine secures release of 49 prisoners in latest swap with Russia
Taylor Swift endorsement spurs DNC to roll out Swift-themed billboards in ‘major’ cities
UK PM Keir Starmer and Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's western missile requests
Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Trump says no to second presidential debate with Harris
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
UK MPs to face tough penalties for paid media appearances
US President Joe Biden spotted in Trump campaign hat during 9/11 ceremony
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump