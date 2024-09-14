Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free

Tech giant Google's conversational AI feature, Gemini Live, is reportedly being rolled out to all Android users for free.
Initially introduced at Google I/O in May, the feature was made available to Gemini Advanced users last week, but recent reports suggest it's now expanding to all Android users.
However, there’s no information yet on when iOS users might receive the update.
How to access the feature?
The report mentions that Android users can switch to Gemini’s voice assistant, now marked by a new "circular waveform with a sparkle" icon in the bottom-right corner of the assistant interface.
By tapping the icon, the Gemini Live interface opens, featuring "End" and "Hold" buttons, along with a central blue waveform animation.
A notification appears when the feature is active, allowing users to end the conversation directly from the notification bar.
Once the session ends, users receive a text summary of the conversation, similar to the experience in ChatGPT's Voice Mode.
Additionally, users can choose from 10 different voices, each with varying pitch, regional accents, and energy levels, for a more personalized interaction with Gemini.