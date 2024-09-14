Joe Biden to make historic visit to Angola in coming weeks

United States President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Angola in the coming weeks.
As per Reuters, this visit would make him the first US president to visit sub-Saharan Africa since Barack Obama in 2015.
The visit is expected to happen after the United Nations General Assembly in September and before the US presidential election on November 5.
Biden had intended to visit Angola last year, but the trip was postponed due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
However, the White House has not confirmed the details yet.
The US is also supporting a project to connect the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola’s Lobito port by rail to improve transportation of copper and cobalt.
Other US officials, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have recently visited Africa.
