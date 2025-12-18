Kristin Cabot finally breaks silence on viral Coldplay kiss cam incident

Kristin Cabot, a former senior executive has spoken out for the first time after a viral kiss cam incident at a Coldplay concert.
Cabot was shown hugging her married boss, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston which stir storms of controversies.
During the awkward moment, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin pointed out Byron and Cabot when he saw them on jumbotron and said, "Oh look at these two!" which makes the situation even more public and noticeable.
Shortly after this, they both turned around, trying to hide as Chris jokingly added, "Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
Cabot revealed that the 16-second clip had a profound impact on her life, describing the moment as something that "ruined" her personal and professional reputation.
"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," she told the New York Times.
Cabot said that the hug with Byron was the first time they had been physically affectionate with each other.
The former HR executive revealed that she did not hear the announcement warning that the jumbotron would soon zoom in on the audience.
She also stated that at the time, both she and Byron were peacefully separated from their respective partners.
Cabot admitted that she had a "crush" on Byron and was excited to introduce him to her friends.
Following the Coldplay kiss cam incident, both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were put on leave by Astronomer while the company investigated but later both resigned from their positions.
The two stayed in touch over the summer but stopped communicating in September, agreeing that continued contact made it harder for everyone to move on and heal, especially while Byron remains married to his wife, Megan.