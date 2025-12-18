Netflix seals exclusive video podcast deal with Barstool Sports 

World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Ryen Russillo, and Spittin' Chiclets head to Netflix

  • By Bushra Saleem
Netflix has reached a multi-year deal with Barstool Sports to bring its exclusive video podcast content to global audience.

According to Netflix, in a new multi-year partnership with Barstool Sports will bring video versions of three of the brand’s biggest podcasts, Pardon My Take, The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Spittin’ Chiclets, exclusively to Netflix beginning in early 2026.

Under the agreement, Netflix will stream all new video episodes from the three shows, along with select library episodes from each podcast. Audio versions of the podcasts will continue to be available everywhere fans already listen.

The video podcasts will debut on Netflix in the US, with additional markets expected to follow.

said Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports said, “We’re excited to partner with Netflix and hopefully bring new audiences to each platform.”

Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy, “We’re thrilled to team up with Barstool Sports and bring their top video podcasts to Netflix.”

