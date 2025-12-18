World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Australia announces major crackdown after fatal Bondi Beach shooting

  • By Bushra Saleem
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a crackdown on hate speech after Bondi Beach attack.

According to CBC News, Albanese on Thursday, December 18, vowed to take action against hate speech in the wake of the attack on a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which left 15 dead.

Among the planned changes is a new aggravated hate speech offence for preachers who promote violence, increased penalties for hate speech, and a new regime for listing organisations whose leaders engaged in hate speech promoting violence or racial hatred.

Appearing alongside Albanese, Barrett said the AFP was actively investigating hate preachers.

“These individuals who spew hatred and cause fear are on my radar, and I have had the counter-terrorism and special investigations command reviewing information and other material in relation to these individuals since I became the commissioner,” said Barrett.

The alleged father-and-son gunmen opened fire as hundreds of people celebrated Hanukkah on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach on Sunday. 

Authorities said that the attack, which shocked the nation and led to fears over rising antisemitism, appears to have been inspired by the Islamic State. 

