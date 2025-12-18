Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

The comical yet mysterious trailer of 'The Sheep Detectives' features Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun and Nicholas Galitzine

  • By Hania Jamil
The Sheep Detectives trailer: Hugh Jackmans herd tries to solve his murder
'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

Hugh Jackman's herd is trying to solve his murder in the humorous trailer for The Sheep Detectives.

On Thursday, December 18, Amazon MGM Studios dropped the trailer for the film, which sees Jackman portraying a shepherd named George, who reads detective novels to his sheep every night.

The trailer shows the flock finding his dead body one day and trying to solve the case with the help of George's bedtime stories and a "hopeless" police officer played by Nicholas Braun.

As the herd finds new clues, a will and a motive, they try their best to lead the authorities in the right direction.

The Sheep Detectives will also see Nicholas Galitzine as a reporter who thinks George's death could be hiding something bigger.

Other cast members include Molly Gordon, Hong Chau and Emma Thompson, while an ensemble of stars, such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Bella Ramsey, Chris O'Dowd, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby, appear in the movie as the voices of George's sheep.

The Sheep Detectives is directed by Kyle Balda, best known for his work in the Minions franchise.

Moreover, the movie is written by Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Craig Mazin. The Sheep Detectives is set to hit theatres on May 8.

Watch The Sheep Detectives trailer here:



Tom Cruise reinvents himself in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 'Digger' first teaser

Tom Cruise reinvents himself in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 'Digger' first teaser
'The Odyssey' unveils new poster amid backlash over costume

'The Odyssey' unveils new poster amid backlash over costume

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey
Lily Collins drops rare behind-the-scenes look at 'Emily in Paris' new season

Lily Collins drops rare behind-the-scenes look at 'Emily in Paris' new season
Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' final episodes get new release date

Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' final episodes get new release date
Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, react to iconic 'You die, I die' scene

Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, react to iconic 'You die, I die' scene
Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air
Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony

Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony
Lady Gaga teases new album with ‘special’ connection to fans

Lady Gaga teases new album with ‘special’ connection to fans
Kendall Jenner sparks romance rumours after low-key outing with Ben Gorham

Kendall Jenner sparks romance rumours after low-key outing with Ben Gorham

‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2: Exclusive clip reveals Will’s risky plan vs. Vecna

‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2: Exclusive clip reveals Will’s risky plan vs. Vecna

Popular News

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder
14 minutes ago
Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey
2 hours ago