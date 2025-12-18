'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

Hugh Jackman's herd is trying to solve his murder in the humorous trailer for The Sheep Detectives.
On Thursday, December 18, Amazon MGM Studios dropped the trailer for the film, which sees Jackman portraying a shepherd named George, who reads detective novels to his sheep every night.
The trailer shows the flock finding his dead body one day and trying to solve the case with the help of George's bedtime stories and a "hopeless" police officer played by Nicholas Braun.
As the herd finds new clues, a will and a motive, they try their best to lead the authorities in the right direction.
The Sheep Detectives will also see Nicholas Galitzine as a reporter who thinks George's death could be hiding something bigger.
Other cast members include Molly Gordon, Hong Chau and Emma Thompson, while an ensemble of stars, such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Bella Ramsey, Chris O'Dowd, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby, appear in the movie as the voices of George's sheep.
The Sheep Detectives is directed by Kyle Balda, best known for his work in the Minions franchise.
Moreover, the movie is written by Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Craig Mazin. The Sheep Detectives is set to hit theatres on May 8.
Watch The Sheep Detectives trailer here: