  By Bushra Saleem
Trump blames immigrants for economic woes, gives troops 'warrior dividend'

US President Trump takes jab at Joe Biden as he celebrates success of his tariff policy

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump blames immigrants for economic woes, gives troops 'warrior dividend'

US President Donald Trump in his rare television address ahead of Christmas claimed that the cost of living has went down as he blames immigrants for “stealing” American jobs.

According to Al Jazeera, the US president on Wednesday, December 17, took a usual shot at immigrants, scapegoating them for the housing crisis and economic problems.

He said, “At the same time, illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms getting free health care and education paid for by you – the American taxpayer. They also increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned.”

Numerous studies have shown that immigrants contribute far more to the economy than they take from it, powering vital sectors, including agriculture to feed the country and construction to build new homes.

The US president, who recently called the Somali community “garbage”, also falsely claimed that Somalis “took over the economics” of the state of Minnesota and stole “billions and billions of dollars.”

