World

Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’

The former president addressed Ohio City’s voters in a press conference on Friday, September 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’

Joe Biden is criticizing Donald Trump’s shocking pledge to Ohio City people!

The former US President addressed the nation via a press conference in Los Angeles on Friday, September 13, where he pledged to the Ohio voters that he will launch a massive drive to deport Haitians from the Ohio city of Springfield if he gets elected.

What comes as a shock is that the majority of the Haitian immigrants are staying in the country legally, reported Reuters.

"We will do large deportations in Springfield, Ohio,” said Trump.

Slamming the pledge of the Republican presidential candidate, President Joe Biden urged that this kind of attack on the Haitian community need to be ceased.

"It's simply wrong. There's no place in America. This has to stop—what he's doing. It has to stop," said Biden at the White House.

After the press conference, Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on the same day where he said, "I'm angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don't you?"

He also added that he is angry about the young American girls being assaulted and murdered by savage criminal aliens that come into America very easily, but very illegally.

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels

Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

World News

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Major UK academy chain introduces smartphone ban amid mental health concerns
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Joe Biden to make historic visit to Angola in coming weeks
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Myanmar's military urges foreign aid as Typhoon Yagi causes deadly flooding
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger Black men in latest poll
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Boeing worker strike: 33,000 union members reject contract offer
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Tropical Storm Gordon emerges in the eastern Atlantic: What you need to know