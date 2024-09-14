Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’

Joe Biden is criticizing Donald Trump’s shocking pledge to Ohio City people!
The former US President addressed the nation via a press conference in Los Angeles on Friday, September 13, where he pledged to the Ohio voters that he will launch a massive drive to deport Haitians from the Ohio city of Springfield if he gets elected.
What comes as a shock is that the majority of the Haitian immigrants are staying in the country legally, reported Reuters.
"We will do large deportations in Springfield, Ohio,” said Trump.
Slamming the pledge of the Republican presidential candidate, President Joe Biden urged that this kind of attack on the Haitian community need to be ceased.
"It's simply wrong. There's no place in America. This has to stop—what he's doing. It has to stop," said Biden at the White House.
After the press conference, Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on the same day where he said, "I'm angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don't you?"
He also added that he is angry about the young American girls being assaulted and murdered by savage criminal aliens that come into America very easily, but very illegally.