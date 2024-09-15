World

Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: 'We'll never stop fighting'

  September 15, 2024
A summit recently took place in the Albanian capital of Tirana, where Aghan women were seen singing songs and hugging former friends who they didn’t see from the time when Taliban came in power.

Ever since the ultraconservative political group began erasing women rights in August 2021, over 14 million ladies’ freedom have been stripped away in Afghanistan.

One person attending the conference was Fawzia Koofi, a former MP from the country who relocated to UK in exile and has since worked to bring more than 130 Afghan women to this meeting.

For over two years, she and co-organizers Seema Ghani, Golchehehrah Yaftali, and Elaha Soroor struggled to find the summit a home until Albania allowed them to conduct it in its capital of Tirana.

“It was really important to us to try to find a Muslim-majority country close to Afghanistan to host this summit, and it was very disappointing that so many refused to do so,” Fawzia Koofi said.

She added, “If women’s voices are not heard, then their rights will not be respected. There is strength in numbers and we are here to find unity and speak with one voice.”

Turkey as well as the UAE’s government were a part of those that refused to let them host the conference, which was held in a bid to allow Afghan women get their voices heard internationally.

In recent months, there has been a gradual shift towards normalizing diplomatic relations with the Taliban, but female voices have been largely absent from these discussions.

Afghanistan has now banned them from being heard in public, and dancing along with singing are strictly prohibited, as per The Guardian.

“The women gathered in the [summit] garden singing folk songs and dancing could have faced terrible consequences,” Fawzia Koofi noted.

But for attenders, it was a form of “collective therapy” and a step to “change things.”

Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap
Major UK academy chain introduces smartphone ban amid mental health concerns
Joe Biden to make historic visit to Angola in coming weeks
Myanmar's military urges foreign aid as Typhoon Yagi causes deadly flooding
Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected
Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger Black men in latest poll
Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education
Boeing worker strike: 33,000 union members reject contract offer
China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict