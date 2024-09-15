Typhoon Yagi devastation in Myanmar: Death toll mounts to 74 in floods

The destruction of Typhoon Yagi continues in Myanmar as the death toll due to floods hit 74.
According to Reuters, the state media of Myanmar reported on Sunday, September 15, that 74 people had been killed by Friday due to heavy rains and flooding triggered by typhoon Yagi.
As per the media report, the search and rescue operation for at least 89 people is underway.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the capital Naypyidaw, Shan state, Mon, Kayah, and Kayin states, along with Mandalay, Magway, and Bago regions, are majorly affected by the heavy rains.
OCHA told Reuters that Central Myanmar is currently the hardest hit, with numerous rivers and creeks flowing down from the Shan hills.
Moreover, as per state media, the flood devastation destroyed five dams, four pagodas, and at least 65,000 houses and has displaced more than 235,000 in a country where 2.7 million people are already forced to migrate due to conflict.
Furthermore, according to official figures, land sliding and flooding caused by typhoon Yagi in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand have till now claimed 350 lives.