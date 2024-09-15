Sports

Messi makes triumphant return: Doubles in thrilling Inter Miami comeback

Inter Miami makes a thrilling comeback with a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024


Lionel Messi makes a powerful comeback to Inter Miami and leads the club to the highly anticipated win.

According to New York Post, Inter Miami defeated, 3-1, the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, September 14, at Chase Stadium in Florida to overcome the early deficit.

Messi has not been playing for the club co-owned by football legend David Beckham since June 1, earlier due to a national team commitment and then due to a right ankle injury in the Copa America finals against Colombia on July 14.

The Argentinian soccer star in Spanish told Apple TV, “A little bit tired because of the heat and humidity of Miami, but I wanted to return so much after such a long time away. I started training with the group and began to feel better.”

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner who resumed his practice three weeks back scored his 13th and 14 MLS goals after making a powerful comeback from the injury.

Inter Miami Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino also appreciated the 37-year-old’s phenomenal skills, saying, “What he did was more typical than other things that happened tonight. I am happy that he finished the game and completed the 90 minutes. He felt fine.”

Inter Miami will now face Atlanta for the Major League Soccer next clash on Tuesday, September 17.

Sports News

