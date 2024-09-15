US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: ‘Baseless’

The US State Department has rejected all the allegations of the Venezuelan interior minister of plotting Nicolás Maduro's assassination.
According to BBC, the State Department, in response to the claims of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement in planning to kill Maduro, issued a statement and called the allegations ‘categorically false’ and ‘baseless.’
It also stated that the US will continue ‘to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.’
Moreover, the comments came after Venezuela arrested six foreigners (three Americans, two Spaniards, and a Czech citizen) on September 14 and accused them of planning to kill the Venezuelan president.
Interior minister Diosdado Cabello, in a news conference on Saturday, claimed, "The CIA is leading this operation, and that does not surprise us, but they, the National Intelligence Centre of Spain, have always maintained a low profile knowing that the CIA operates in this area.”
He further added, "These two detainees even tell us about a group of mercenaries they are looking for to bring to Venezuela with very clear objectives to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, myself, and another group of comrades who are leading our party and our revolution."
The Venezuelan government said the Spaniards arrested were linked to Madrid's National Intelligence Centre (CNI), while the Spanish government ‘categorically rejected’ the claim.
To note, the Czech Republic has not yet commented on the arrest of citizens.