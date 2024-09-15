World

US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: 'Baseless'

  September 15, 2024
The US State Department has rejected all the allegations of the Venezuelan interior minister of plotting Nicolás Maduro's assassination.

According to BBC, the State Department, in response to the claims of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement in planning to kill Maduro, issued a statement and called the allegations ‘categorically false’ and ‘baseless.’

It also stated that the US will continue ‘to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.’

Moreover, the comments came after Venezuela arrested six foreigners (three Americans, two Spaniards, and a Czech citizen) on September 14 and accused them of planning to kill the Venezuelan president.

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello, in a news conference on Saturday, claimed, "The CIA is leading this operation, and that does not surprise us, but they, the National Intelligence Centre of Spain, have always maintained a low profile knowing that the CIA operates in this area.”

He further added, "These two detainees even tell us about a group of mercenaries they are looking for to bring to Venezuela with very clear objectives to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, myself, and another group of comrades who are leading our party and our revolution."

The Venezuelan government said the Spaniards arrested were linked to Madrid's National Intelligence Centre (CNI), while the Spanish government ‘categorically rejected’ the claim.

To note, the Czech Republic has not yet commented on the arrest of citizens.

US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy
Jordan's king Abdullah appoints new prime minister following general election
Kolkata medic assault case: Ex-college head booked for ‘tampering evidence’
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades
France-England Channel tragedy: 8 migrants died in deadly crossing
Typhoon Yagi devastation in Myanmar: Death toll mounts to 74 in floods
NATO backs Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’
Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap