Malala Yousafzai pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani education activist, known for rising to global fame at a young age

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai celebrated her husband Asser Malik’s birthday with a sweet and heartfelt social media post.

Malala took to her Instagram account to share a lovey-dovey post wishing her husband a happy birthday, along with an adorable photo of them together.

She wrote in a caption, "Happy birthday @asser.malik  love you to the moon and back. You bring so much happiness and joy to my life and everyone around you. Everything, even “work”, is so much more fun with you. You make me giggle, you help me look after myself, you motivate me to be ambitious and dream big.. happy birthday.”


Shortly after her post, the couple’s family members and friends showered Asser with sweet wishes.

One user commented, "Cutest couple ever, hope you guys have the best birthday celebration! HBD Asser," while another wrote, "Absolute gem of a photo and message. HBD Asser."

Moreover, the documentary The Last of the Sea Women, produced by Apple Original Films and Malala Yousafzai’s production company, Extracurricular, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting October 11.

The Pakistani education activist, known for rising to global fame at a young age, married Asser Malik in a small, private ceremony in Birmingham, England, in November 2021.

