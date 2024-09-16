World

Greece eyes ‘historic’ highs in tourism revenue for 2024

Greece recently announced plans to raise taxes on short-term rentals due to a housing shortage

  • September 16, 2024
Greece, famous for its 2,000 islands, Mediterranean climate, and diverse landscapes, attracts travellers worldwide due to its rich history.

It ranks as the 9th most visited country in the world, and 80% of its landscape is mountainous.

As per Reuters, tourism is a vital part of Greece's economy, and this year, the country expects to generate 22 billion euros ($24.48 billion) in tourism revenue, according to Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

Last year, tourism brought in a record 20.6 billion euros, and early figures suggest 2024 will also be strong.

Kefalogianni said in a statement, noting, "Greece is in the top 10 of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We can be hopeful that revenues could reach as much as 22 billion euros."

However, due to a housing shortage, Greece recently announced plans to raise taxes on short-term rentals.

It also imposed a temporary ban on new licences in central Athens and encourages long-term rentals.

