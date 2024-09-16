Sci-Tech

2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region

Along with the helmet, over 300 artifacts were discovered, including four iron axes and an iron sword

  September 16, 2024
Archaeologists in Poland have find a 2,300-year-old bronze helmet and other artifacts, marking the first evidence of Celtic settlement in northern Poland.

Led by Bartłomiej Kaczyński from the State Archaeological Museum in Warsaw, this find suggests that Celts were in the region to control the amber trade.

While, Celts were previously known to have settled in southern Poland around 400 B.C., evidence of their presence in the north was limited until now.

The helmet, made of thin bronze and styled in the Celtic "Berru" fashion with a conical top and distinctive nape, was found at the Łysa Góra site near Chorzele, approximately 105 kilometers north of Warsaw.

This site is the most northeastern location in Europe where Celts have been recorded.

Along with the helmet, over 300 artifacts were discovered, including four iron axes and an iron sword.

These finds suggest that the Celts may have introduced ironworking to the area.

The team also uncovered Celtic ornaments, brooches, and tools such as iron chisels, scythes, and scissors, which were not previously known in Poland.

The discoveries indicate that the Łysa Góra site was an important trading hub on the "amber trail" from the Baltic Sea coast.

Amber was highly valued in the Mediterranean world and crucial for the Celts. 

Sci-Tech News

Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban
Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure
Bill Gates spills favorite AI hack for effortless meetings
Meta to begin AI training in UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram
NASA stranded astronauts break silence after return date confirmed
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning