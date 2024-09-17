World

Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry

The US Coast Guard has begun a two-week inquiry to investigate the incident

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Titan submersibles last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry

In a major turn of events, the final messages from the Titan submersible before it imploded on its dive to the Titanic wreck have been revealed.

As per PEOPLE, the five passengers experienced communication issues but remained positive, with their last message stating "all good here" before losing contact.

The Titan, which was less than two hours into its descent, suffered a fatal implosion in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of all five people aboard.

Four days later, parts of the Titan were found approximately 500 meters from the Titanic.

The Titan carried OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, veteran French diver Paul Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

As per the outlet, the US Coast Guard has begun a two-week inquiry on Monday, September 16, to investigate the incident and propose measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Investigators shared a recreation of the Titan’s journey, including its text messages with the Polar Prince.

The Titan started its dive at 09:17 local time. The support team on the mother ship asked about the submersible’s depth, weight, and whether it could still see the ship on its display.

Communication logs show the last message from the Titan was sent at 10:47 local time from a depth of 3,346 meters before it went silent.

Following the incident, OceanGate suspended all operations and has fully cooperated with government investigations.

The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigations (MBI) will question up to 10 former OceanGate employees and marine safety experts.

The investigation will examine the Titan’s design, safety history, and previous equipment issues. 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez still ‘attracted’ to eachother?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez still ‘attracted’ to eachother?
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry

Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
Royal Family reacts to claims of 'cropping' Meghan from Harry's birthday post

Royal Family reacts to claims of 'cropping' Meghan from Harry's birthday post
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets

World News

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Greece eyes ‘historic’ highs in tourism revenue for 2024
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
1 in 3 Japanese citizens are now 65 or older, report
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Who is Ryan Wesley Routh: Man behind Trump golf club shooting
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Donald Trump issues first statement after Florida assassination attempt
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club
Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity