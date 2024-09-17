Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry

In a major turn of events, the final messages from the Titan submersible before it imploded on its dive to the Titanic wreck have been revealed.
As per PEOPLE, the five passengers experienced communication issues but remained positive, with their last message stating "all good here" before losing contact.
The Titan, which was less than two hours into its descent, suffered a fatal implosion in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of all five people aboard.
Four days later, parts of the Titan were found approximately 500 meters from the Titanic.
The Titan carried OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, veteran French diver Paul Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.
As per the outlet, the US Coast Guard has begun a two-week inquiry on Monday, September 16, to investigate the incident and propose measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Investigators shared a recreation of the Titan’s journey, including its text messages with the Polar Prince.
The Titan started its dive at 09:17 local time. The support team on the mother ship asked about the submersible’s depth, weight, and whether it could still see the ship on its display.
Communication logs show the last message from the Titan was sent at 10:47 local time from a depth of 3,346 meters before it went silent.
Following the incident, OceanGate suspended all operations and has fully cooperated with government investigations.
The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigations (MBI) will question up to 10 former OceanGate employees and marine safety experts.
The investigation will examine the Titan’s design, safety history, and previous equipment issues.