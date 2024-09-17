World

Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220

The UN says this flooding is among the worst in Myanmar's recent history, affecting about 630,000 people

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Myanmar has been facing severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

As per BBC, the storm, which swept through northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar in early September, has killed over 500 people across the region.

In recent updates, the death toll has risen to more than 220, with nearly 80 still missing.

In Myanmar, floods and mudslides have devastated villages, leaving at least 226 people dead and vast areas of farmland destroyed.

The military government has made a rare appeal for help, with India being the only country to respond so far, sending food, clothing, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the UN says this flooding is among the worst in Myanmar's recent history and warns that more than half a million people in the country are in urgent need of food, clean water, shelter, and clothing.

The typhoon impacted nine regions, including the capital Naypyidaw and areas along the Irrawaddy River.

Ongoing conflict in the country has also complicated relief efforts, with poor communication from remote areas delaying updates on casualties.

Damaged roads, bridges, and communication lines have made delivering aid difficult, especially in Shan State, which is largely controlled by rebel forces.

