Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair

José Luiz Datena bashed his opponent Pablo Marçal with a chair at São Paulo mayoral debate

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024

Video credit: CNN


Brazilian mayoral debate turns into a brawl as journalist José Luiz Datena brutally slams his opponent Pablo Marçal with a chair!

During a live telecast of São Paulo’s mayoral debate on Sunday, September 15, that involved six candidates running in the election, news presenter Datena smashed politician Marçal when he said that the journalist was not man enough to carry out the action, he threatened him of.

He also repeatedly brought up a 2019 sexual harassment complaint against Datena filed by the latter’s coworker.

This made the TV presenter go furious, who glanced to his right and suddenly, from offscreen, appeared swinging an iron chair and smashed it on Marçal’s back.

The incident led to Datena being expelled from the mayoral race, while Marçal got his rib fractured and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Amidst the ongoing debate, Datena claimed that his opponent, renowned for his polemicist nature, was once again trying to give a controversial look to the debate and asked him to take his comments on the 2019 case back.

Replying to this, Marçal said, “All bark and no bite. You once came over to me during a debate to give me a slap, but you’re not even man enough to do that.”

This led the journalist to turn the whole debate into a violent, chaotic scene.

