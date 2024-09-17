Sci-Tech

Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study

Superbugs are bacteria resistant to antibiotics, making infections much more difficult to treat

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study

A recent global study reveals shocking predictions about drug-resistant superbugs.

Published in The Lancet, the study found that these superbugs could cause nearly 40 million deaths in the next 25 years unless urgent measures are taken.

Superbugs, also known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), are bacteria or pathogens that have become resistant to antibiotics, making infections much more difficult to treat.

The study, which spanned from 1990 to 2021, warns that AMR is a growing global health threat.

Furthermore, the study found that over a million people die each year from AMR.

While, deaths in children under five have dropped by over 50% due to better infection control, infections in young children are now harder to treat.

Meanwhile, deaths among people over 70 have surged by over 80%, as older adults are more vulnerable to infections.

The study emphasised that the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and agriculture have worsened the problem of resistance

However, the researchers suggest that improving treatment for severe infections and increasing access to antimicrobial drugs could save 92 million lives by 2050.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Sci-Tech News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Microsoft approves $60 billion share buyback program amid strong financial performance
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Rare lunar event: Partial eclipse and supermoon to join forces
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Meta enforces global ban on Russian state media across its platform
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure