Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study

A recent global study reveals shocking predictions about drug-resistant superbugs.
Published in The Lancet, the study found that these superbugs could cause nearly 40 million deaths in the next 25 years unless urgent measures are taken.
Superbugs, also known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), are bacteria or pathogens that have become resistant to antibiotics, making infections much more difficult to treat.
The study, which spanned from 1990 to 2021, warns that AMR is a growing global health threat.
Furthermore, the study found that over a million people die each year from AMR.
While, deaths in children under five have dropped by over 50% due to better infection control, infections in young children are now harder to treat.
Meanwhile, deaths among people over 70 have surged by over 80%, as older adults are more vulnerable to infections.
The study emphasised that the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and agriculture have worsened the problem of resistance
However, the researchers suggest that improving treatment for severe infections and increasing access to antimicrobial drugs could save 92 million lives by 2050.