Perplexity releases AI-powered web browser Comet to outdo Google
In a significant update, Perplexity AI has released Comet, the latest web browser with AI-powered search features.

It enters into a highly competitive market where Google ranks in the top position.

Comet enables users to ask questions, perform a variety of tasks, and conduct research via a single interface with an agent that can compare products, summarise content, schedule meetings, and streamline your workflow.

Notably, the browser stores data locally and never trains its models on personal information.

Perplexity AI has currently rolled out Comet to Perplexity Max subscribers, with plans for a wider launch in the near future.

Perplexity, backed by Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, and SoftBank, is leveraging Comet to challenge existing browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

The launch of Comet comes as leading tech companies diversify their AI-centric search tools.

Last year, the ChatGPT manufacturer integrated a search feature into ChatGPT and rolled it out to all users.

In May, the Alphabet-owned Google released an AI feature called AI Overviews.

Perplexity has experienced immense criticism from several media outlets, such as Forbes, Wired, and News Corp-owned publications, for utilising their content without consent.

In response, Nvidia-backed Perplexity released a publisher partnership program to work with media outlets.

