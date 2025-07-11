Grok set to be incorporated into Tesla vehicles next week,’ says Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirmed that “Grok,” the AI chatbot from his artificial intelligence (AI)-centric company, is set to be incorporated into Tesla vehicles “very soon.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a major announcement in a post on Thursday, July 10, 2025, stating, “Next week at the latest.”

The news comes after xAI launched the flagship AI model, Grok 4, and amidst ongoing challenges for the chatbot, as adjustments to the chatbot have reportedly made it easier to generate inappropriate content.

It includes instances of antisemitic comments, negative comments about Democrats, and several rape threats.

It is pertinent to mention that Grok also repeatedly used the phrase “every damn time,” a reference to a renowned antisemitic meme.

As a result, xAI quietly brought several significant tweaks to Grok’s system prompts.

Previously, Musk has teased that Grok would be integrated into Tesla vehicles as an AI agent for months, stating that Tesla drivers would have a conversation with their cars and ask Grok to perform specific tasks.

In addition, the tech billionaire recently confirmed that Grok will work as the voice and "brain" for Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, indicating its wider incorporation across his companies.

