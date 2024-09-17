Sci-Tech

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

The study identified polypropylene as the most common type of microplastic

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

A recent study has revealed an alarming situation, showing that microplastics are present in brain tissue near the nose.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, suggests a possible route for these tiny particles to enter the brain.

Researchers examined the brains of 15 deceased individuals—12 men and 3 women, aged between 33 and 100—and found that eight of them had microplastics in the olfactory bulb, which is the brain area responsible for processing smells.

The study identified polypropylene as the most common type of microplastic, followed by polyamide, nylon, and polyethylene vinyl acetate.

Microplastics, which are tiny plastic fragments and can enter the human body through contaminated food, crops, and fish.

Moreover, microplastics have been detected in various parts of the human body, including blood, hearts, reproductive organs, lungs, liver, mother’s milk, and placenta.

They are linked to health issues like lung inflammation, increased cancer risk, metabolic disorders, neurotoxicity, hormone disruption, weight gain, insulin resistance, and reduced reproductive health.

High levels of microplastics in arteries have also been associated with higher mortality rates.

On average, people are estimated to ingest around 50,000 microplastic particles each year, with some studies suggesting that approximately 5 grams of plastic are consumed weekly.

The European Union has recently announced a ban on microplastics in new products to tackle pollution, and a similar US proposal from 2020 has yet to advance.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Sci-Tech News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Microsoft approves $60 billion share buyback program amid strong financial performance
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Rare lunar event: Partial eclipse and supermoon to join forces
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Meta enforces global ban on Russian state media across its platform
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure