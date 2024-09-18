World

Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge

Estonian slackliner becomes the first person to walk from Asia to Europe on foot at such height

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024


Daredevil Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose left the world stunned with his new record of crossing continents slacklining.

According to Indian Express, a Turkish news outlet reported that Roose on July 15 crossed the famous Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey, Istanbul, linking the Asian part of the country with the European part.

The Red Bull athlete completed the daring stunt in 47 minutes and set a record as the first man to cross Asia to Europe 165 meters above the bridge.

The event was a part of the Continental Pass and was supported by Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the General Directorate of Highways. The slackliner began his walk from the Asian side at 6:00 pm and covered 1,074 meters on a rope to reach Europe.

After completing the historic fear, Roose said, “The Bosphorus has thousands of years of historical and cultural significance, as well as an incredible natural beauty. Combine this with variable weather conditions and strong sea currents, and it was a unique location for slacklining. I made history, so I am very happy.”

He described, “The rope is about 1,074 meters long, but it sags in the middle. The rope weighs a few hundred kilos, and the tension changes with the wind. In the middle, there is a 35-40 meter sag, and we have to make sure the rope is properly tightened before I start walking.”

Slackline was on cloud nine after achieving the feat and asserted that he has plans to move forward in the future.

It is worth knowing that Roose also performed the slackline walk on the world's longest single-building in Qatar in 2023.

Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge

Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’

Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’

Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload

Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition

King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition

World News

King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt