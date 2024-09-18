Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge

Daredevil Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose left the world stunned with his new record of crossing continents slacklining.
According to Indian Express, a Turkish news outlet reported that Roose on July 15 crossed the famous Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey, Istanbul, linking the Asian part of the country with the European part.
The Red Bull athlete completed the daring stunt in 47 minutes and set a record as the first man to cross Asia to Europe 165 meters above the bridge.
The event was a part of the Continental Pass and was supported by Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the General Directorate of Highways. The slackliner began his walk from the Asian side at 6:00 pm and covered 1,074 meters on a rope to reach Europe.
After completing the historic fear, Roose said, “The Bosphorus has thousands of years of historical and cultural significance, as well as an incredible natural beauty. Combine this with variable weather conditions and strong sea currents, and it was a unique location for slacklining. I made history, so I am very happy.”
He described, “The rope is about 1,074 meters long, but it sags in the middle. The rope weighs a few hundred kilos, and the tension changes with the wind. In the middle, there is a 35-40 meter sag, and we have to make sure the rope is properly tightened before I start walking.”
Slackline was on cloud nine after achieving the feat and asserted that he has plans to move forward in the future.
It is worth knowing that Roose also performed the slackline walk on the world's longest single-building in Qatar in 2023.