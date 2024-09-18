Sci-Tech

Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products

Amazon violated violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, as pet the lawsuit

  September 18, 2024
Amazon landed in legal trouble for "persistent and uniform scheme."

The multi billion dollar company has been facing lawsuit for its misleading pricing practices.

As per the lawsuit, Amazon seemingly mislead customers by showing inflated list prices for Fire TVs on its website to make discounts seem more significant.

Due to the mislead prices, customers spend "more money than they otherwise would have if not for the purported time-limited bargains." The suit noted that "many of the Fire TVs have not been anywhere near the advertised list prices for a year or more."

According to the lawsuit Amazon violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, which bans “unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce.”

In 2021, a similar case happened when Jeff Bezos’ company was accused of using misleading list prices in its advertising. To settle the case, the company paid around $2 million in penalties and restitution.

Plaintiff David Ramirez demands compensatory damages "in amounts determined by the court and/or jury."

Moreover, Amazon is also currently facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

