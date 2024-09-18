Sports

Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport

  by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was released after being arrested at the airport in Poland.

According to BBC, a video surfaced on the internet showing a handcuffed Usyk detained by uniformed officials.

The 32-year-old heavyweight champion was later released by the police after what he dubbed a 'misunderstanding.'

After the detention of Usyk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the police treatment of the champion, saying, “I talked on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk when he was detained. I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion."

He further added, "I've instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport.”

Usyk Expresses Gratitude After Being Freed

Usyk, after being released, wrote on social media, "Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned.”

"Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to the Polish police for conducting their obligations with no regard to height, weight, reach, or regalia," he continued. 

Neither the Poland police nor the Ukrainian boxer provided any details about the arrest.

Sports News

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'