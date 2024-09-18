Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was released after being arrested at the airport in Poland.
According to BBC, a video surfaced on the internet showing a handcuffed Usyk detained by uniformed officials.
The 32-year-old heavyweight champion was later released by the police after what he dubbed a 'misunderstanding.'
After the detention of Usyk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the police treatment of the champion, saying, “I talked on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk when he was detained. I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion."
He further added, "I've instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport.”
Usyk Expresses Gratitude After Being Freed
Usyk, after being released, wrote on social media, "Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned.”
"Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to the Polish police for conducting their obligations with no regard to height, weight, reach, or regalia," he continued.
Neither the Poland police nor the Ukrainian boxer provided any details about the arrest.