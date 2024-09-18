Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Another rare cosmic event of the year, the partial eclipse of the supermoon, leaves the skygazer in awe on Tuesday, September 17 night.
According to Sky News, two lunar phenomena merged to illuminate the sky across the world but were clearly visible in the UK between 1:41 am and 5:47 am UK time.
The Met Office described that the supermoon occurs when a full moon is closest to the Earth. It appears 30% brighter and 14% bigger.
A partial lunar eclipse occurred when the Earth covered a part of the moon. Met Office meteorologist, Becky Mitchell, before the lunar event said that around 4% of the moon would be covered during the eclipse.
Moreover, a similar celestial event will not occur again until 2026, but that will be even more astonishing as 96% of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.
It was the first supermoon of the year after the supermoon blue moon on August 19. The remaining two supermoons of the year will occur on 17 October and 15 November.