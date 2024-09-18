King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October

King Charles III of Great Britain has invited world leaders to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.
According to Geo News, the Pakistani primer Shehbaz Sharif's office on Wednesday, September 18, said that the prime minister received a telephone call from Kings Charles, who formally invited him to attend the CHOGM in October.
As per the prime minister's office, Sharif has accepted the king's invitation and said that it would be a ‘significant moment’ in history as it will be the first Commonwealth summit chaired by the Monarch.
The statement read, “Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.”
It further added, “He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.”
Sharif also extended his best wishes to the King, who is suffering from cancer, and hoped that ‘the King and Her Majesty the Queen would visit Pakistan soon.’
Moreover, according to the Commonwealth website, the world leaders met every two years for the CHOGM to discuss global economic, security, and environmental issues.
The summit is scheduled to take place from October 21 to October 26.