World

OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch

Former OceanGate operations director said the ‘tragedy may have been prevented’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024


The US Coast Guard has released the first-ever footage of the Titan submersible wreckage after the fatal implosion in June 2023.

According to Daily Mail, the newly released video showed the tail cone of the imploded submersible on the seabed.

The footage of the Titan was released as the key employees in their testimonies revealed the shocking details about the incident.

The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation began the public hearing to find the reason behind the implosion and to know how these kinds of tragedies can be avoided in the future.

The former operations director of the OceanGate, David Lochridge, was also among the people who testified during the investigations, who believed that the tragic incident could have been avoided if the federal safety agency had investigated his complaint.

While speaking before the commission, he said, “I believe that if OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) had attempted to investigate the seriousness of the concerns I raised on multiple occasions, this tragedy may have been prevented.”

He further added, “As a seafarer, I feel deeply disappointed by the system that is meant to protect not only seafarers but the general public as well.”

Moreover, the public hearing that started on Monday, September 16, will continue for two weeks. After the highest level of marine casualty investigation, the recommendations will be submitted to the Coast Guard's commandant.

For the unversed, the Titan submersible imploded last June after less than two hours into the expedition toward the wreck of the Titanic. All five people on board died in the tragic incident. 

