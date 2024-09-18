Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?

Presidential debates have played a pivotal role in the 2024 US election as US President Joe Biden pulled out of the presidential race after the first debate with former president Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris, who was the running mate of Biden before the debate, took the front position after the withdrawal of Biden.
According to BBC, the two candidates went head-to-head in the first and potentially the last televised presidential debate on September 10 in Pennsylvania. More than 67 million people watched the debate between the former president and US vice president.
A few of the snap polls were instantly released after the debate found that most of the voters thought that Harris performed well in the debate as compared to Trump.
Moreover, after the debate between the Republican and Democrat nominees, Harris is leading the national polls.
Before the debate, almost every poll suggested both of the candidates for the presidency were neck to neck with a minor difference, but the latest polls showed Harris ahead of Trump.
48% of the people have chosen Harris, while 45% of the voters said they will vote for Trump.
The presidential debate that kicked out Biden from the race has now given a boost to Harris' performance. However, there is still time for both of the candidates to campaign for the election.
Furthermore, Americans will vote for the 47th president of the country on November 5.