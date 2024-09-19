Sci-Tech

Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates is currently streaming on Netflix

  • September 19, 2024
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has credited his daughter Phoebe with teaching him the ins and outs of social media and technology these days.

Gates penned a new post for his Gates Notes blog on Wednesday, to celebrate the release of What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates.

"Few people in your life can be as direct with you as your own children," he wrote.

Gates continued, "Phoebe and I talked about growing up with social media, how to become sophisticated about its use, how not to feed the trolls, how to seek out different viewpoints, and the important lesson (for me, at least) that no one uses Facebook or email anymore."

Gates also shared a lighthearted moment with daughter when she asked him to “never email her."

"When I asked her why not, she said, 'No one uses e-mail for personal communications anymore. Just text me,' " he added.

Gates continued, "I ended up meeting her halfway. These days, I text her to say that I’m sending her an email. And we’ve actually ended up talking more on the phone. I can’t wait to see how her advocacy work will make a difference in the world—and hear what she thinks of What’s Next? now that it’s out."

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates is streaming on Netflix.

