Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed has been accused of multiple rapes by former staff members, according to recent allegations.
Five women who worked at the upscale London department store Harrods claim that former CEO Mohamed Al Fayed sexually assaulted them.
More than twenty female former workers have testified to the BBC, alleging that the 94-year-old millionaire sexually harassed them, including raping them.
Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods, a documentary and podcast, gathered evidence that Harrods not only did nothing to stop abuse charges during Fayed's ownership, but also assisted in covering them up.
The present owners of Harrods expressed their "utter appalled" response to the assertions and claimed that the victims had been let down, for which the business offered their heartfelt apologies.
As per attorney Bruce Drummond, who is part of the legal team defending many of the women, shared, “The spider’s web of corruption and abuse in this company was unbelievable and very dark.”
The events happened in Abu Dhabi, St. Tropez, London, and Paris.
“I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over,” says one of the women, who says Fayed raped her at his Park Lane apartment.
Another lady claims he sexually assaulted her at the Mayfair address when she was a teenager.
She claims that Mohamed Al Fayed was a sexual predator and a monster, calling all of the employees at Harrods his "playthings."
She added, “We were all so scared. He actively cultivated fear. If he said ‘jump’ employees would ask ‘how high’.”
He faced sexual assault claims while he was alive, but these allegations are of unprecedented scale and seriousness.
Fayed - whose son Dodi was killed in a car crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, moved to the UK in 1974 and was already a well-known public figure when he took over Harrods in 1985