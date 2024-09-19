World

Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff

Five women who worked at the upscale London department store Harrods have made claims against Al Fayed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed has been accused of multiple rapes by former staff members, according to recent allegations.

Five women who worked at the upscale London department store Harrods claim that former CEO Mohamed Al Fayed sexually assaulted them.

More than twenty female former workers have testified to the BBC, alleging that the 94-year-old millionaire sexually harassed them, including raping them.

Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods, a documentary and podcast, gathered evidence that Harrods not only did nothing to stop abuse charges during Fayed's ownership, but also assisted in covering them up.

The present owners of Harrods expressed their "utter appalled" response to the assertions and claimed that the victims had been let down, for which the business offered their heartfelt apologies.

As per attorney Bruce Drummond, who is part of the legal team defending many of the women, shared, “The spider’s web of corruption and abuse in this company was unbelievable and very dark.”

The events happened in Abu Dhabi, St. Tropez, London, and Paris.

“I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over,” says one of the women, who says Fayed raped her at his Park Lane apartment.

Another lady claims he sexually assaulted her at the Mayfair address when she was a teenager.

She claims that Mohamed Al Fayed was a sexual predator and a monster, calling all of the employees at Harrods his "playthings."

She added, “We were all so scared. He actively cultivated fear. If he said ‘jump’ employees would ask ‘how high’.”

He faced sexual assault claims while he was alive, but these allegations are of unprecedented scale and seriousness.

Fayed - whose son Dodi was killed in a car crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, moved to the UK in 1974 and was already a well-known public figure when he took over Harrods in 1985

MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show

MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills

‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN

Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit

World News

Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Moo Deng: Surprising reason behind baby Hippo's internet fever
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Russian army to surpass America as world’s second largest military
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Republicans block IVF bill in senate despite support from Trump
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge