Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gives DISTURBING gift to all girlfriends

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been allegedly gifting the very same gift to every girlfriend, and observers think it’s quite disturbing!
As per Daily Mail, spectators found all of Diddy’s ex-partners following a common theme after he was recently arrested for sex trafficking.
Each of those ladies have been photographed wearing a strangely identical tooth-shaped pendant, which seemingly looks like a variation of fashion designer Roberto Cavalli’s famous tiger tooth necklaces.
Fans have dug out images of Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Cassie Ventura, Yung Miami, and Kim Porter sporting carbon-copies of these jewelry chains round their necks.
Although none of the rapper’s former romances have confirmed receiving these as a present from him, they’re now being called “Diddy’s signature piece.”
One person on X suggested, “Call me crazy.. that look like a TIGER tooth correct me if I’m wrong please.”
“This s**t is not a coincidence,” another proposed.
Someone reacted, “That’s wild!”
While Diddy’s representatives haven’t spoken on the matter either, it seems that he carries on with this tradition to date.
His latest ex-girlfriend Yung Miami was spotted wearing the tooth pendant in a recent August podcast, where she discussed their relationship.
It’s not known what the necklace is supposed to signify, but fans expect it to be something horrifying that can be allegedly linked to power and status.