Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gives DISTURBING gift to all girlfriends

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ girlfriends found with the same bizarre link that might be associated with power exertion

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ girlfriends found with the same bizarre link that might be associated with power exertion
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ girlfriends found with the same bizarre link that might be associated with power exertion

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been allegedly gifting the very same gift to every girlfriend, and observers think it’s quite disturbing!

As per Daily Mail, spectators found all of Diddy’s ex-partners following a common theme after he was recently arrested for sex trafficking.

Each of those ladies have been photographed wearing a strangely identical tooth-shaped pendant, which seemingly looks like a variation of fashion designer Roberto Cavalli’s famous tiger tooth necklaces.

Fans have dug out images of Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Cassie Ventura, Yung Miami, and Kim Porter sporting carbon-copies of these jewelry chains round their necks.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gives DISTURBING gift to all girlfriends

Although none of the rapper’s former romances have confirmed receiving these as a present from him, they’re now being called “Diddy’s signature piece.”

One person on X suggested, “Call me crazy.. that look like a TIGER tooth correct me if I’m wrong please.”

“This s**t is not a coincidence,” another proposed.

Someone reacted, “That’s wild!”

While Diddy’s representatives haven’t spoken on the matter either, it seems that he carries on with this tradition to date.

His latest ex-girlfriend Yung Miami was spotted wearing the tooth pendant in a recent August podcast, where she discussed their relationship.

It’s not known what the necklace is supposed to signify, but fans expect it to be something horrifying that can be allegedly linked to power and status.

Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home

Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home
Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton

Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton
George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'

George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds

YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds

Entertainment News

YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share intimate date night after ‘Wolfs’ premiere: SEE
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Nicole Kidman spills on struggling with body images in early career days
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take serious step in romance as Eras Tour end nears
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer promises darker plots and twisted thrills
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerge after recent arrest
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Oprah Winfrey buys back rights to Apple documentary to halt Its release
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession