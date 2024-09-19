Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley

Donald Trump claimed he is “greater” than the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, during a rally in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, September 18.
During a speech, the Republican presidential nominee bragged about his ability to attract large crowds, suggesting that his appeal might surpass that of the rock legend, despite not having a guitar like Elvis.
Trump said, “Nobody can draw crowds like me... I’m the greatest of all time. Maybe greater even than Elvis. Elvis had a guitar, I don’t have a guitar. I don’t have the privilege of a guitar.”
Moreover, Trump has recently faced criticism from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama for his focus on crowd sizes.
Nevertheless, he continued to emphasise his rally attendance during the event.
The rally estimated 50,000 attendees, significantly more than the venue's capacity of under 16,000. This event is one of the largest for his re-election campaign.
Trump has a history of making exaggerated comparisons about his crowd sizes, including a false claim that his January 6, 2021 rally matched the attendance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.
In addition to this, as president, Trump awarded Elvis the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Interestingly, it is heard that both Trump and Elvis share a known fondness for McDonald’s burgers.