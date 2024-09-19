World

Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley

Donald Trump has recently faced criticism from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama for his focus on crowd sizes

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Donald Trump claimed he is “greater” than the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, during a rally in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, September 18.

During a speech, the Republican presidential nominee bragged about his ability to attract large crowds, suggesting that his appeal might surpass that of the rock legend, despite not having a guitar like Elvis.

Trump said, “Nobody can draw crowds like me... I’m the greatest of all time. Maybe greater even than Elvis. Elvis had a guitar, I don’t have a guitar. I don’t have the privilege of a guitar.”

Moreover, Trump has recently faced criticism from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama for his focus on crowd sizes.

Nevertheless, he continued to emphasise his rally attendance during the event.

The rally estimated 50,000 attendees, significantly more than the venue's capacity of under 16,000. This event is one of the largest for his re-election campaign.

Trump has a history of making exaggerated comparisons about his crowd sizes, including a false claim that his January 6, 2021 rally matched the attendance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.

In addition to this, as president, Trump awarded Elvis the Medal of Freedom in 2018.

Interestingly, it is heard that both Trump and Elvis share a known fondness for McDonald’s burgers.

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley

Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’

Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

World News

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Moo Deng: Surprising reason behind baby Hippo's internet fever
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi