US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict

The United States announced sanctions against five organizations and one individual for facilitating payments between Russia and North Korea on Thursday, September 19.
According to the US Treasury Department, these payments support Moscow's war in Ukraine and North Korea's weapons programs.
The Treasury said in an official statement, noting, "Today's action holds accountable parties that have assisted the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of North Korea) and Russian sanctions evasion," as per Reuters.
The sanctions reveal how Russia uses illegal financial methods to help North Korea access the global banking system, despite UN Security Council sanctions
Meanwhile, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The growing financial cooperation between Russia and (North Korea) directly threatens international security and the global financial system."
He further added, "Russia has become increasingly dependent on the DPRK as it faces mounting battlefield losses and increasing international isolation."
This action follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent meeting with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu, where they discussed deepening their strategic relationship.
These sanctions focus on financial schemes involving North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank (FTB) and Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation.