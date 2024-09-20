Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone

A cat that ran away from its owners at Yellowstone National Park made an incredible 1,000-mile journey back to California two months later.
As per several reports, cat owners Benny and Susanne Anguiano were camping with their cat, Rayne Beau, when he got frightened and darted into the bushes.
The couple spent days searching the Yellowstone area, leaving out his favoruite treats and toys, but after a while, they had to face the reality that he was lost.
“It was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him,” Susanne shared.
Sixty days later, back in Salinas, they received a notification from Pet Watch regarding Rayne Beau’s microchip.
He had been found in Roseville, California, about 200 miles northeast of Salinas.
A woman found him alone on the street and brought him to the local SPCA.
When they were finally reunited with Rayne Beau, he was not in good shape.
“He was really depleted,” Susanne noted.
Moreover, Susanne encouraged pet owners to microchip their pets, stating, “We would have never gotten him back if we hadn’t done that.”