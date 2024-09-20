World

Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect

An Afghan official disrespected Iranian anthem that is resulting in severe reaction from Iran

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect

Iran has summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy in response to an Afghan official disrespecting the national anthem, following a similar incident that occurred in Pakistan just days earlier.

During a conference on Islamic unity in Tehran, Iran’s national anthem was played, to which every person present there stood out of respect, except for one Afghan official.

To stand up while a national anthem is being played is a widely practiced gesture that shows respect and is seen as a way to express honor towards a nation and its value.

Following this incident, the Afghan official issued an apology towards the state and cited the “public music ban” by the Taliban as a reason to not stand up.

However, on Friday, September 20, the Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement saying that in response to this “unconventional and unacceptable action” by the official, they have lodged a strong protest.

“Apart from the obvious necessity of the guest respecting the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of countries is internationally recognized behavior,” Iran’s statement added.

The ministry further stated that they condemn this action, which goes against diplomatic custom.

This comes shortly after Pakistan called Afghan charge d’affires over a similar disrespect that was shown by Afghani consul general and another official in an event that took place in Peshawar.

Gigi Hadid desires second baby, but Bradley Cooper only wants 'showmance'

Gigi Hadid desires second baby, but Bradley Cooper only wants 'showmance'
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections

Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return

Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere

Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere

World News

Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers
Johnny Depp hits INCREDIBLE career milestone ahead of ‘Modì’ premiere
Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973