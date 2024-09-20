Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect

Iran has summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy in response to an Afghan official disrespecting the national anthem, following a similar incident that occurred in Pakistan just days earlier.
During a conference on Islamic unity in Tehran, Iran’s national anthem was played, to which every person present there stood out of respect, except for one Afghan official.
To stand up while a national anthem is being played is a widely practiced gesture that shows respect and is seen as a way to express honor towards a nation and its value.
Following this incident, the Afghan official issued an apology towards the state and cited the “public music ban” by the Taliban as a reason to not stand up.
However, on Friday, September 20, the Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement saying that in response to this “unconventional and unacceptable action” by the official, they have lodged a strong protest.
“Apart from the obvious necessity of the guest respecting the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of countries is internationally recognized behavior,” Iran’s statement added.
The ministry further stated that they condemn this action, which goes against diplomatic custom.
This comes shortly after Pakistan called Afghan charge d’affires over a similar disrespect that was shown by Afghani consul general and another official in an event that took place in Peshawar.