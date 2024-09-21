Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter

Record rainfall hit Japan's Noto region on Saturday, September 21, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents.
The area is still in recovery from a major earthquake in January.
As per BBC, in Wajima city, two people were reported missing.
The region experienced an unprecedented 121 mm (4.8 inches) of rain in just one hour, while nearby Suzu recorded 84.5 mm.
About 18,000 people in Wajima and another 12,000 in Suzu were advised to seek shelter in Ishikawa prefecture.
Additionally, 16,000 residents in the northern Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were also told to evacuate.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the highest level of alert for heavy rain in parts of the region, with officials noting that 12 rivers had overflowed their banks.
Wajima and Suzu were severely impacted by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day, which resulted in over 300 fatalities.