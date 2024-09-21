World

Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter

Wajima and Suzu were severely impacted by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter
Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter

Record rainfall hit Japan's Noto region on Saturday, September 21, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents.

The area is still in recovery from a major earthquake in January.

As per BBC, in Wajima city, two people were reported missing.

The region experienced an unprecedented 121 mm (4.8 inches) of rain in just one hour, while nearby Suzu recorded 84.5 mm.

About 18,000 people in Wajima and another 12,000 in Suzu were advised to seek shelter in Ishikawa prefecture.

Additionally, 16,000 residents in the northern Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were also told to evacuate.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the highest level of alert for heavy rain in parts of the region, with officials noting that 12 rivers had overflowed their banks.

Wajima and Suzu were severely impacted by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day, which resulted in over 300 fatalities.

England braces for thunderstorms and flooding THIS weekend

England braces for thunderstorms and flooding THIS weekend
Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts

Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts
Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip

Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move

World News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Kamala Harris triples Donald Trump’s spending in August as election race intensifies
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections