Google Chrome revamps sign-in process with latest update

Google Chrome announced an enhancement that let users to add a Password Manager PIN on multiple devices

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Google Chrome is about to receive an update that will make it easier for users to sign into their Google Accounts on various devices.

The company announced an enhancement that enables users to add a Google Password Manager PIN across multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android.

This means users can now sync their passkeys between desktops and Android devices, with support for iOS expected soon.

Previously, this feature was only available on Android, allowing users to log in with either a PIN code or a screen lock pattern.

While, Android devices will still be necessary to set up the screen lock pattern, users can now also opt to use a PIN code, making it easier to sign in on different devices.

How to access passkeys?

Users can create and access passkeys through the Password Manager.

These PINs are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Google.

To note, when adding an account on a new device, users must enter their PIN or screen lock if they are using an Android device.

