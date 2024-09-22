World

President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

US President Joe Biden met Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday ahead of Quad leaders’ summit

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

US President Joe Biden met Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in his hometown, Delaware, on Saturday.

This meeting comes on the heels of Quad leaders’ summit, which is set to take place in Wimington, Delaware, later today.

“Mr. Prime Minister, it was great to sit down with you today. For nearly three years, we’ve worked together to transform the relationship between the U.S. and Japan into a global partnership,” Biden wrote on X (formerly X).

He further added, “You and I know that when we invest in our alliance, we yield remarkable results.”

Biden also shared a glimpse of meeting with Kishida alongside the post on his social media.

Moreover, the Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries which are Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

US President Joe Biden is serving as the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware.

The edition of Summit marks lasts for both, Biden and Kishida, before they step down from their respective offices.

The first Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in virtual format in 2021, while the second was first in-person conducted in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021.

The third Quad Leaders’ Summit was again held virtually on March 3, 2022 and the fourth which was in-person summit, was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in Hiroshima, Japan, 

President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week

Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

World News

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
President Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US?
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
England braces for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Kamala Harris triples Donald Trump’s spending in August as election race intensifies
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?