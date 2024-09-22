President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

US President Joe Biden met Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in his hometown, Delaware, on Saturday.
This meeting comes on the heels of Quad leaders’ summit, which is set to take place in Wimington, Delaware, later today.
“Mr. Prime Minister, it was great to sit down with you today. For nearly three years, we’ve worked together to transform the relationship between the U.S. and Japan into a global partnership,” Biden wrote on X (formerly X).
He further added, “You and I know that when we invest in our alliance, we yield remarkable results.”
Biden also shared a glimpse of meeting with Kishida alongside the post on his social media.
Moreover, the Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries which are Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.
US President Joe Biden is serving as the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware.
The edition of Summit marks lasts for both, Biden and Kishida, before they step down from their respective offices.
The first Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in virtual format in 2021, while the second was first in-person conducted in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021.
The third Quad Leaders’ Summit was again held virtually on March 3, 2022 and the fourth which was in-person summit, was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022.
Meanwhile, the fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in Hiroshima, Japan,