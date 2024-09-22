World

Donald Trump slams door on Kamala Harris’ CNN debate challenge

Kamala Harris challenged the former US President Trump for another debate on Saturday, September 21, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Donald Trump has shut down his rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ open challenge for a second debate on CNN!

On Saturday, September 21, the US Vice President called out Trump for a second debate prior to the 2024 presidential election after she had accepted CNN’s invitation for a matchup on October 23 with the former president.

Harris’ campaign head, Jen O’Malley Dillon, publicly made an announcement stating that the Democratic candidate is “ready for another opportunity” to lock horns with Trump once again.

Continuing further, she said, "The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots."

However, Trump, sticking to his previous statement that no more debate will take place before the November election, rejected Harris’ challenge for the second debate.

Carrying out a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Republican presidential nominee stated, “The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late. Voting has already started.”

To note, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris had their first face-off on September 10.

In a contest poll, it was revealed that Harris’ has gained more support from the Americans as compared to Trump.

