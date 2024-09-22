Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs

Kyle Larson made history as a Hendrick Motorsports driver by not only winning but leading 38 of the 500 laps at the track in Bristol.
After his swift victory, Kyle’s father drove a victory lap around Bristol Motor Speedway with his trophy.
The 32-year old driver said, “We had a little boys’ weekend here this weekend, We’ll bring some hardware home tonight, too. I’ve had a lot of good cars since I’ve come to Hendrick Motorsports, but man, that was just great execution all weekend by the team.”
He continued, “We dominate a lot of races but we might not close them all out, so it feels really good to close one out here,” adding, “Practiced good. You’ve got to qualify good; we did that. Yeah, just had a great car. Thanks to the whole 5 team. They’re the best in the business.”
Kyle survived the first elimination race of NASCAR's 10-race playoff portion. Meanwhile former NASCAR legends Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr., along with Ty Gibbs and Harrison Burton were eliminated from the 16-driver field.
Denny Hamlin, Truex, Keselowski and Burton lead the first three eliminations.
For the unversed, Truex will be retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season.