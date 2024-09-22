Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs

Sports

Kyle Larson flaunts trophy at Bristol Motor Speedway as Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr get eliminated

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Kyle Larson made history as a Hendrick Motorsports driver by not only winning but leading 38 of the 500 laps at the track in Bristol.

After his swift victory, Kyle’s father drove a victory lap around Bristol Motor Speedway with his trophy.

The 32-year old driver said, “We had a little boys’ weekend here this weekend, We’ll bring some hardware home tonight, too. I’ve had a lot of good cars since I’ve come to Hendrick Motorsports, but man, that was just great execution all weekend by the team.”

He continued, “We dominate a lot of races but we might not close them all out, so it feels really good to close one out here,” adding, “Practiced good. You’ve got to qualify good; we did that. Yeah, just had a great car. Thanks to the whole 5 team. They’re the best in the business.”

Kyle survived the first elimination race of NASCAR's 10-race playoff portion. Meanwhile former NASCAR legends Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr., along with Ty Gibbs and Harrison Burton were eliminated from the 16-driver field.

Denny Hamlin, Truex, Keselowski and Burton lead the first three eliminations.

For the unversed, Truex will be retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season.

Sports News

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup