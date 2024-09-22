Chinese scientists shatter record with revolutionary resistive magnet

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
China has once again made a record in the field of sci-tech by making a huge resistive magnet.

Chinese scientists were able to make a steady magnetic field of 42.02 Tesla with a water-cooled magnet on Sunday.

The new invention has made a new world record for magnets of the type.

As per academic director of the Hefei laboratory, Kuang Guangli, the resistive magnet is an important tool for major scientific discoveries.

"Resistive magnets and superconducting magnets are both'singles masters', while a hybrid magnet is'mixed-doubles combinations'," he said, “In 2022, we won the mixed doubles championship with comprehensive advantages. Today, we won a singles.”

High Magnetic Field Laboratory of Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, developed the world record breaking magnet.

Previously, the United States' National High Magnetic Laboratory held the record of a resistive magnet, 41.4 Tesla, in 2017.

The magnetic field study is very crucial for the innovations, scientists have won 10 Nobel Prizes for their studies in this field.

For the unversed, steady-state magnets are of three types– resistive magnets, superconducting magnets, and hybrid magnets (the combination of the two).

