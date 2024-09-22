NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon

NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to launch on October 10, aiming to explore Jupiter's icy moon, Europa.
As per several reports, the spacecraft will travel 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers) to determine if a vast ocean lies beneath the moon's icy surface.
Scientists believe Europa could be one of the most promising locations for finding conditions that support life beyond Earth.
The Europa Clipper will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the mission is planned to last four years
Despite concerns about some defective transistors on the spacecraft, the mission remains on schedule.
It is expected to reach Jupiter in April 2030 and will perform 49 flybys of Europa to gather scientific data about its environment.
Jordan Evans, Project Manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), highlighted that the intense radiation near Jupiter presents a significant challenge.
Meanwhile, the spacecraft will encounter radiation levels equivalent to millions of chest X-rays during each flyby.
To mitigate this, the team has developed a trajectory to reduce exposure, ensuring the spacecraft can complete its mission and return valuable data to Earth.