Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November

Former US President Donald Trump said that he will not run for the presidency in 2028 again if he loses in the November elections.
According to The Guardian, in an interview on the Full Measure television show with Sharyl Attkisson that was released on Sunday, September 22, Trump, who ran in the 2016 and 2020 elections, clearly said that he has no plans of running in 2028 if he fails in the 2024 elections.
When asked if he saw himself running for the fourth consecutive election for the US presidency, Trump responded, "No, I don't. I think that will be. That will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful."
Moreover, he was also asked about what position the Tesla owner will have in his administration, to which he replied that he has not made deals with anybody yet as it is too early and also “it’s not appropriate to do it.”
However, the 78-year-old also praised tech giant Elon Musk's cost-cutting expertise, saying, “Elon is Elon. He’s a big cost-cutter. He’s always been very good at it, and I’m good at it. But Elon, I’ll tell you what, he will go in, and he’ll say, ‘This is what you have to do. You have to do this.’”
He further added, “He is so into that; he feels there’s so much waste and fat in this country, and he’s right.”
To note, Trump earlier in August suggested that he would give Musk a Cabinet position or role in advisory if he got elected for the second time.