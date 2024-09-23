World

Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November

Republican candidate for the presidency praises Elon Musk for his cost-cutting expertise

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump said that he will not run for the presidency in 2028 again if he loses in the November elections.

According to The Guardian, in an interview on the Full Measure television show with Sharyl Attkisson that was released on Sunday, September 22, Trump, who ran in the 2016 and 2020 elections, clearly said that he has no plans of running in 2028 if he fails in the 2024 elections.

When asked if he saw himself running for the fourth consecutive election for the US presidency, Trump responded, "No, I don't. I think that will be. That will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful."

Moreover, he was also asked about what position the Tesla owner will have in his administration, to which he replied that he has not made deals with anybody yet as it is too early and also “it’s not appropriate to do it.”

However, the 78-year-old also praised tech giant Elon Musk's cost-cutting expertise, saying, “Elon is Elon. He’s a big cost-cutter. He’s always been very good at it, and I’m good at it. But Elon, I’ll tell you what, he will go in, and he’ll say, ‘This is what you have to do. You have to do this.’”

He further added, “He is so into that; he feels there’s so much waste and fat in this country, and he’s right.”

To note, Trump earlier in August suggested that he would give Musk a Cabinet position or role in advisory if he got elected for the second time.

World News

UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue
Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025
Biden Administration's gun safety initiatives show promising results, reports
Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured
US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns
US supports India's major decision for seat in UN Security Council
Unprecedented rains lash out most parts of Japan
Donald Trump slams door on Kamala Harris’ CNN debate challenge
President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware
President Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US?