Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing

The letter was discovered in a box provided to authorities by an unidentified witness

  by Web Desk
  September 23, 2024
New shocking details have emerged regarding the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

As per BBC, a man arrested near Trump's golf course had previously written a note expressing his desire to kill the former president, according to court documents.

Prosecutors revealed on Monday that the letter was delivered to a witness's home months before the incident on September 15 in Florida.

Suspect, Ryan Routh is set for a hearing today, where prosecutors will ask a judge to keep him in jail until his trial.

Handwritten letter from Ryan Routh
Handwritten letter from Ryan Routh

Court documents revealed that several months before the incident, Routh dropped off a handwritten letter addressed to "the world," offering a $150,000 reward for anyone who could kill Trump.

The letter read, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you."

As per the outlet, the letter was discovered in a box provided to authorities by an unidentified witness, which also contained ammunition, a metal pipe, and four phones.

Prosecutors noted that when Routh was arrested, his car held a handwritten list of dates in August, September, and October outlining where Trump had been or was scheduled to appear.

Routh is charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and for having a firearm with an obliterated serial number, with the possibility of additional charges.

However, the motive for the incident remains unclear, but the FBI is investigating it as an apparent attempted assassination of Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election. 

Kamala Harris to meet UAE President to discuss Gaza ceasefire amid rising tensions
Kamala Harris shines with a commanding lead over Trump in latest TV network polls
Lebanon to share fate of Gaza amid rife attacks: Israel military spokesperson
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program
South Korea warns GRAVE consequences to North Korean ‘trash balloons’
Zelenskyy to unveil 'victory plan' to Biden, Harris, Trump amid Russia conflict
Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue