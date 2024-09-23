Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials

The US intelligence official has sound alarms that Russia has generated AI content to influence the US presidential elections on November 5, 2024.
According to Reuters, the intelligence official on Monday, September 23, claimed that Russia has generated AI content to boost the support of Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that the Russian AI content is “consistent with Russia's broader efforts to boost the former president's (Trump) candidacy and denigrate the vice president (Harris) and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives.”
He asserted that Moscow is creating more AI content than any other foreign country to influence the November elections.
The ODNI official described that the “Russian influence actors” have staged a video through AI in which a woman claimed that she was a victim of a hit-and-run car accident by Vice President Harris.
Moreover, the official also shrugged off all the speculation about China’s interference in the election, saying that Beijing is using AI content to “shape global views of China and amplify divisive U.S. political issues” but is not “targeting U.S. election outcomes."
To note, Moscow has not yet responded to the claims by the intelligence official; however, Russia had previously denied interfering in the US elections.