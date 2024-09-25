Can Israel survive simultaneous wars with Hezbollah and Hamas?

Almost after launching war in Gaza, Israel has launched a new and intense wave of attack on Lebanon.
According to CNN, in a new series of attacks on the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have targeted the communication devices of its members and launched furious airstrikes on Lebanon that left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.
But the question that arises at this moment is: can Israel survive two wars, against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, at the same time?
Israel’s aggression on Gaza has drained the Israeli military as soldiers are getting little rest during the constant fight against Hamas. The officials have also cited that there is a shortage of army personnel.
In addition to that, while Israel is experiencing the steepest economic decline in years, public pressure is also increasing day by day for the return of the hostage.
Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) who served in Israel’s National Security Council under three prime ministers, told CNN, “Hezbollah is not Hamas.” Hezbollah is a “state within a state” with far more military capabilities.
Moreover, a Hezbollah expert at INSS, Orna Mizrahi, said that Israel is a small state with limited manpower, and its ability to fight a two-front war depends upon US support.
He asserted, “The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) can fight both fronts for a long time, and we have the capabilities to do it if we have the ammunition from the Americans.”
Mizrahi described that when a country is fighting on more than one front, it cannot spend too much time on every front. “It will be a different way of fighting.”
For the unversed, tension between Hezbollah and Israel escalated after the IDF launched a military operation in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.